Tyga Convinced Kylie Jenner Will Dump Travis Scott Despite Pregnancy: They Have ‘Zero Chance’

Uh oh! Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heading for a breakup, even though they’re reportedly expecting their first child together? Tyga seems to think so. Here’ why!

“Tyga is convinced Kylie [Jenner] will dump Travis [Scott] too. The pregnancy news hit Tyga hard. Now, Tyga can’t help but think that Travis is a rebound relationship with zero chance at long-term commitment. Tyga has been sharing with his friends how he has no faith that Travis will be able to keep Kylie happy or satisfied. Tyga did everything for that woman and she still wasn’t happy. His advice for Travis is not to get too hooked on Kylie, even though they are going to have a baby together, as she will leave him too,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Say it ain’t so! Travis, 25, seems so excited about becoming a father. If Kylie Jenner, 20, dumps him, he’d be destroyed. As we previously told you, Travis has been busy prepping for the arrival of his first child. “Travis is already sparing no expense on his baby girl,” an eyewitness shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He bought a giant truck full of luxury furniture and designer baby clothes. He’s turned one of the rooms in his house into the most amazing of nurseries. He’s also got some incredible art pieces that will be going up in the room. It’s amazing to see how into it he is. It’s like the baby news has flipped a switch and turned on a hidden paternal instinct. He’s really looking forward to being the world’s best daddy.” Isn’t that so sweet? Kylie has a good man now, so we hope she keeps him around!

But don’t worry just yet. Tyga’s feelings could just be rooted in jealousy. After all, we did learn he’s “heartbroken” over the thought of Kylie having a baby with Travis. Whether or not Kylie and Travis will stand the test of time… well, only time will tell.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kylie Jenner will eventually dump Travis Scott, the reported father to her unborn baby? Tell us below!