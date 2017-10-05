Taylor Swift Has The Biggest Smile On Her Face In New Pics From BFF Abigail’s Wedding

New photos of Taylor Swift serving as a bridesmaid in Abigail Anderson’s wedding have surfaced, finally giving us a FULL glimpse of her look — and she looks like she had SUCH a good time at the ceremony and reception!

Taylor Swift, 27, was one of Abigail Anderson’s nine bridesmaids, and now, thanks to Harper Grae, the first photos of the full wedding party are here! Although paparazzi caught Taylor and Abigail heading into the church on Sept. 2, all inside wedding pics of Taylor have been kept from the public…until now. Harper, who sang for Abigail and her husband, Matt Lucier’s, first dance, posted a collage of pictures to Instagram, and Tay is clearly visible in several of them. The first shot is in black and white, and shows Abigail and Matt’s romantic first kiss in the church. The nine bridesmaids are all lined up to the right of the couple, looking on and cheering, and Taylor is right at the front of the pack.

Another pic shows the bridesmaids surrounding Abigail’s groom, with Tay resting her hand on his head and pointing at him excitedly. There’s also a photo of all the bridesmaids and groomsmen lined up, with Abigail and Matt posed front and center, as well as a shot of Abigail and her girls, with Taylor resting her head on her BFF’s shoulder. The 27-year-old rocked a maroon gown for the nuptials, with her hair in curls and a pop of dark red lipstick. Although she has been really trying to stay low-key and out of the spotlight this year (she’s barely been photographed in 2017), she obviously couldn’t miss her longtime best friend’s big day!

Just weeks before Abigail’s wedding, Taylor began teasing the release of new music on social media, and on Aug. 25, she released her long-awaited new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” She also revealed her sixth studio album, Reputation, will be coming out Nov. 10. The “LWYMMD” music video came out two days later, and on Sept. 3, she dropped a second track from the record called “…Ready For It?” Amidst all this, though, Tay has done NO press for the album, and it definitely seems like she’s just ready for the music to do the talking. We can’t wait!

