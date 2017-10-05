Did Stephen Paddock Originally Plan Vicious Massacre At Lollapalooza? — See The Evidence

Two months before Stephen Paddock opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival, he booked hotel rooms in Chicago on the same weekend of Lollapalooza. Could he have originally planned his massacre for that massive event?

Officials are certain that Stephen Paddock’s violent massacre at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas was extensively planned, but he may have originally intended to attack a different (and even bigger) event. Stephen reportedly booked two hotel rooms in Chicago at the beginning of August…on the very same weekend that Lollapalooza took place, according to TMZ. Lollapalooza kicked off on Aug. 3, and TMZ reports that Stephen booked his first room at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel, right across from Grant Park, where the concert goes down, for Aug. 1. His second room was reportedly set for an arrival of Aug. 3, with both rooms planned for an Aug. 6 checkout. He was reportedly specific in his booking request that the rooms overlook Grant Park.

The Blackstone Hotel is in a direct line of view of Lollapalooza’s main stage, various adjoining stages, and the entrance and exit of the festival. On the other side of Grant Park, there is also a river, so it would’ve been very hard for victims to run away if Stephen had started shooting from the hotel. Stephen never checked into the hotel on his reported planned dates. However, if Lollapalooza was his intended site for the shooting, it could have been even worse than the tragedy in Vegas — while 22,000 people attended Route 91 on Oct. 1, there were an estimated 100,000 people at each night of Lollapalooza. There have also been reports that he may have originally planned to attack Vegas’ “Life Is Beautiful” festival, featuring Chance The Rapper and Lorde, which took place in September.

Stephen killed 58 people and injured 489 more when he opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Oct. 1. He then turned the gun on himself, and was discovered dead by police when they finally found his room hours after the shooting began.

