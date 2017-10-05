‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Katherine Heigl, Chyler Leigh & More Of The Show’s Sexiest Doctors

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ may have built an audience on McDreamy and McSteamy, but the ladies — Katherine Heigl, Chyler Leigh, and more — have always been just as sexy as their male counterparts. See pics, here!

From Katherine Heigl to Chyler Leigh, so many doctors have graced the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital over the last 14 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. But some stood out more than others, especially when we’re talking about the sexiest doctors to ever appear in the series. And no, we’re not talking about McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) and McStreamy (Eric Dane) — even though they were super hot. This time around, we’re putting the spotlight on the ladies of the series, and we wonder… why didn’t they ever get a McName? To see who we think should have gotten a sexy nickname of their own, click through our gallery above! We’ll also give a few reasons why we think so, below.

At the top of our list would be none other than Kate Walsh, who made her entrance as Addison in the most shocking way during the Season 1 finale. And let’s be honest — she was a complete smoke-show who rocked our world! No wonder Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who also made our list, became so manic after meeting her. We’d be very intimidated, too! And those stilettos under her lab coat… perfection. And speaking of perfection, Katherine Heigl and Chyler Leigh were also just as hot. Both made their entrances towards the beginning of the series, and both exited in dramatic ways, but what excited us the most about their time on the show was how beautiful they were inside and out!

Others who made the list include, Sara Ramirez, Sandra Oh, Jessica Capshaw, Kim Ravers, Camilla Luddington, and more! Check out all the pics above.

HollywoodLifers, which female doctor from Grey’s Anatomy do YOU think is the sexiest? Tell us below!