‘Scandal’ Live Blog: Olivia Pope Is Back For One Last Wild Ride

Are you ready, Gladiators? ‘Scandal’ is finally back for its final season premiere. Read our live blog of the season 7 premiere now!

Olivia Pope has her White House, and she walks those halls like the queen she is. She’s taking her job as Mellie’s chief of staff very seriously. She’s doing whatever she can to make sure Mellie’s administration runs smoothly, especially when it comes to this free college bill. Olivia, Mellie, and Cyrus are a team, and they’re killing it right now. Quinn and the rest of the Gladiators are working on getting Quinn Perkins & Associates out to the masses. They get their first client, and this one is going to be a doozy.

Olivia and Rowan have dinner. The tables have turned between these two, that’s for sure. She’s in control. He’s not. But he’s not above analyzing what’s going on. He knows that Olivia’s holding all the cards when it comes to Mellie’s presidency. “You are me,” he tells her. “No matter how hard I tried all I could create was me.” He warns her that power is a neverending journey. No matter how much she gets, she’s always going to want more. “You cannot have it all,” Rowan says, to which Olivia replies, “Watch me.”

Olivia goes on TV with a very sexy reporter named Curtis, played by Jay Hernandez. They go to bat in a heated debate. There’s definitely some chemistry there!

Quinn goes to Olivia for some information about the missing man she’s trying to find. She thinks he might be one of Olivia’s guys. Even though Quinn is giving Olivia a heads up, Olivia refuses to let a pregnant Quinn inside to pee. Why? Because she’s got a nearly naked Jake in her bedroom. They’re sleeping together, but they have two very different views on what their relationship is. She’s cool with this being casual, convenient sex. He’s not. But every time Jake tries to pull away, he just can’t. He can’t resist Olivia’s charms. She may be sleeping with Jake, but she misses Fitz. She stares at the TV when the media is taking about Fitz, just like she did in the very first episode.

