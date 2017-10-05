Brad Pitt, T.I. & More Celebs You’ll Be Shocked Are Pro-Guns

Would you be surprised to learn that T.I. is a proud gun owner?! Well, he’s not alone! Here’s some other pro-gun celebrities who have been candid about their right to bear arms.

In the aftermath of the horrifying attack on concert-goers in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, injuring hundreds and ultimately killing 59 individuals, gun laws have once again been steered into the spotlight. Now, rapper and reality star T.I., 37, is weighing in on the possibility of stricter gun legislation, telling TMZ: “I mean, to me man, as long as the criminals have them, I think citizens should be allowed to have them,” when referring to access to assault rifles. Surprised? Well, he isn’t the only celeb who is loud and proud when it comes to the Second Amendment! Check out pics of loads more right here!

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence, 27, prides herself on her reliability with average Americans. She’s all about reality TV, fast food and, as she admitted to Rolling Stone in 2012, even guns. She said that, after completing her next film, she is “thinking about buying a house. And a big dog. And a shotgun.” And it turns out her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt, 38, is also a firearms advocate! In a 2014 interview with Esquire, the hilarious leading man shared that he has somewhere between 30 and 40 guns. But he also clarified that he believes in gun regulation and background checks. Classic Chris — defying the expectations of Hollywood!

Just like with many average gun owners, some famous folk view possessing firearms as an American right to be cherished. “America is a country founded on guns,” Brad Pitt, 53, told the Daily Mail in 2012. “It’s in our DNA. It’s very strange but I feel better having a gun. I really do. I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel the house is completely safe, if I don’t have one hidden somewhere. That’s my thinking, right or wrong.”

