Prince Harry Designed Gorgeous Custom Engagement Ring For Meghan Markle, Royal Insider Shares

There hasn’t been an official announcement yet, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged — and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on the custom ring her gave her when he popped the question!

Meghan Markle wasn’t wearing a ring when she made her first public appearance(s) with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games last week, but, for all intents and purposes, the two are engaged. “Harry got Meghan’s dad’s blessing and permission to marry from his grandmother, the Queen, and, most importantly, Meghan has said yes,” an Royal insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry gave Meghan a ring, which he custom designed himself, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. It’s very classic and not at all ostentatious, but clearly very expensive!” Harry and Meghan have been lax when it comes to following the Royal rules in their relationship, but in this case, they’re following protocol before making an official engagement announcement.

Plus, even though the lovebirds, who have been together for over a year, are committed to one another, there’s still some things they have to figure out. “It’s only been a few weeks since Prince William and Kate Middleton announced they’re having another baby, and Harry doesn’t want to steal their limelight, so he’s fine with waiting a little while longer,” our source explains. “Plus, they’re still working out where they’re going to live and when Meghan will stop filming Suits. Harry has been overseeing renovation work on his mother’s old home at Kensington Palace, so it looks like that will be where they move when they’re married.”

Once Harry and Meghan made their public debut as a couple at the Invictus Games, they were no longer shy about flaunting their love in public. In fact, during a subsequent appearance at the Paralympic-style games in Toronto, they even packed on PDA in front of the cameras. This is definitely the real deal!

