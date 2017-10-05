NJ Dad Abandons 2-Year-Old Son After Car Crash & Leaves Him To Tragically Die

A man was desperately dodging police after shoplifting when he did the unthinkable. Neglecting to buckle-up his young son, the dad crashed his SUV & shockingly stepped over his dying boy while escaping authorities!

Needless to say, our hearts are breaking at this horrific story. A New Jersey father, Christopher Kuhn, 27, has been arrested after police say he abandoned his dying son after he crashed his car on Oct. 3, according to CBS News. Christopher was fleeing a Walmart in Levittown, Pa. after allegedly stealing $228 worth of speakers. In an attempt to escape authorities, the man hastily jumped in his gold SUV and placed his two-year-old boy inside the car — failing to buckle him in. But while Christopher apparently had no time to strap in his son, he reportedly did have time to cover up his license plate with a sweatshirt.

In his rush, Christopher ended up running a red light, crashing his car into two other vehicles on the road. In the crash, the toddler was tragically ejected from his dad’s vehicle and thrown onto the road. Even worse, police said the father paused to look at his injured son on the street and then ran away from the scene! SO awful. “It was more important for Mr. Kuhn to attempt to get away from a misdemeanor retail theft by covering his license plate with his sweatshirt than it was to properly secure his two- year-old son in his car seat before fleeing at a high rate of speed,” Bob James, of the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, reportedly said. We can’t even fathom such a thing.

As a result of the crash, Christopher’s vehicle reportedly flipped and then hit another car on the road, according to Fernando Medrano, who was also involved in the crash. Fernando told police that Christopher was driving too fast, and he couldn’t slow down to avoid hitting him. “I saw it when the baby flew, and I saw Kuhn run away,” the witness told WPVI-TV . “I just can’t believe he ran away.”

Despite Christopher’s drastic attempt to escape, police caught him after a brief foot chase. While officers performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived, the boy sadly died after being brought to the hospital. “It’s unreal,” Bob reportedly said. “How can a dad choose even his own freedom over the health and safety and welfare of his own kid?” Christopher was jailed with a bail of $5 million and charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, and retail theft.

