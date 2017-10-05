NeNe Leakes Slams Brielle Biermann: ‘Let The Air Out Of Your Fake Lips & T*tties’ — You’re No Kylie

NeNe Leakes is slamming Kim Zolciak’s daughter for alleging that her house was filled with roaches. We’ve got her diss at Brielle Biermann saying she’s had too many fillers and is still no Kylie Jenner.

Oh my god! The new RHOA season doesn’t air until Nov. 5 and there’s already so much drama going on between the cast members. Kim Zolciak‘s 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann has been a big instigator in some off screen feuds, including recently posting a video claiming that NeNe Leakes‘ home was roach infested! The 49-year old has fired back at the filler-loving blonde, accusing her of getting boob and butt implants and saying that no matter how much alleged work she has done, she will never look anything like Kylie Jenner, 20.

NeNe absolutely UNLOADED on Brielle in an Oct. 5 Instagram post where she showed a screen grab of Brielle’s Snapchat video where she accused her of having roaches in her bathroom. “We don’t have roaches! If you found one, you brought it with you or it fell outta yo funky p*ssy!” Oh, it gets worse. WAY worse. She continued “Please know I will get you all the way together when you start f***ing with me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake t*tties and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner.” Yeah, is your jaw on the floor as well? This is one crazy beef, and although Brielle has admitted to getting lip plumpers just like her mom, she’s denied having her boobs and butt worked on. See pics of Brielle, here.

Nope, NeNe was not at all done with her rant as she continued to scold the girl, writing “Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is brand new but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous#KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?” We are totally living for when Brielle’s responds to NeNe’s post. This marks the second major feud that Brielle has got into with a RHOA cast member, as she called Kenya Moore, 46, a “dumb ugly evil bitch,” in a July Twitter rant.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brielle should stop picking fights with her mom’s RHOA cast mates?