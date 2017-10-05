Kendall Jenner, Manolo Vergara, Kaia Gerber & More Stunning Models With A-List Parents

We know who THEIR role models are! It turns out Kaia Gerber, Manolo Vergara, Kendall Jenner, and more gorgeous runway pros have quite the famous parents. Check out an exciting list of the families here!

Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, 61, rose to fame right alongside her family on the popular television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians while Kaia and brother Presley Gerber, 18, are the daughter and son of businessman (and former model) Rande Gerber, 55, and one of the most famous models of all time: Cindy Crawford, 51. Taylor Swift squad member and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Gigi Hadid, 22, and sister Bella Hadid, 20, are the daughters of former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid, 53. Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone‘s daughters, Sophia Stallone, 21, Sistine Stallone, 19, and Scarlet Stallone, 15, graced the May 2017 cover of Harper’s BAZAAR and recently landed their first fashion campaign for the Australian brand The Daily Edited. Furthermore, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, 54, and husband Harry Hamlin, 65, are the parents of models Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 19.

And guess what? Impressive genetics aren’t just passed onto females! Manolo Vergara, 25, is the son of Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, 45, while music superstar Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, 47, is the father of the very handsome Cristian Combs, 19, who walked the runway in Milan for the top brand of Dolce and Gabbana. Brooklyn Beckham, 18, is the spawn of the incredibly hot pair made up of former Spice Girl and model, Victoria Beckham, 43, and soccer great, David Beckham, 42, and finally, Hilton heir Barron Hilton, 27, comes from the Hilton family with his father being businessman Richard Hilton, 62, and his mother being actress Kathy Hilton, 58. Now, that’s quite a list of beauty and brains! It makes us excited to know what all these millennials have to offer as they follow in their famous parents’ footsteps!

