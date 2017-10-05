Miley Cyrus Admits She Has ‘Spies’ Watching Liam Hemsworth When He’s Filming With Hot Co-Stars

Miley Cyrus isn’t one bit jealous of Liam Hemsworth’s hot co-stars (looking at you, Jennifer Lawrence) and the reason is not what you think! Here’s how Miley keeps tabs on her man while he’s filming movies.

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, are going stronger than ever, but in an Oct. 4 interview for the Howard Stern Show, she revealed that seeing him star opposite attractive actors does make her nervous! “I get that little butterfly in my stomach,” Miley shared. “I know me and I know what our relationship is, so anyone’s gonna feel like…it’s f*cking abnormal, I think, but my life is abnormal.”

But don’t worry — Miley has the whole thing figured out. When host Howard Stern asked if she checks up on Liam when he’s away on set, she joked, “I keep my little spies. So I don’t always have to be there.” Okay, that’s too good! See pics of Liam on set here.

Miley also told a “funny, f*cking crazy” story about how Liam accidentally bought her house in Malibu. “When we broke up, he wanted to get away from me,” she explained. But he didn’t know the house he was looking at was the one in which she recorded her first album! “The person hid all the plaques in the garage so he would still buy the house,” Miley laughed. “So then he went to move in and he was like, ‘F*ck! I cannot get away. This b*tch is all over my f*cking house!’” Too funny.

Of course, Miley and Liam are one of our favorite success stories. After breaking-up-and-making-up, Miley penned her song “Malibu” about him, singing, “I never would’ve believed you/ If three years ago you told me/ I’d be here writing this song.” How sweet!

