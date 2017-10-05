Miley Cyrus Sobs After Thanking Hillary Clinton For Being Her ‘Inspiration’ & ‘Role Model’

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Tonight Show’ residency continues, and boy did it get emotional on Oct. 4. The ‘Malibu’ singer met her idol Hillary Clinton and broke down in tears of admiration while asking for a hug.

Miley Cyrus, 24, really wore her heart on her sleeve on the Oct. 4 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.While she’s been the musical guest all week long, her political hero, Hillary Clinton, 69, was the only other guest on the show so Miley finally got to meet her and it was epic! The singer turned up at the end of host Jimmy Fallon‘s “Thank you notes” sketch with the former Secretary of State. After a number of young female staff writers came on and “wrote” cards of praise thanking the former Democratic presidential nominee for being such an inspiration, Miley came on last and almost immediately burst into tears upon being in Hillary’s presence.

“Thank you Hillary…(sniff)…Clinton for being a constant beacon of strength, hope and determination for me an millions of other young women. You’ve been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on but I’d like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?” she said while weeping. Hillary was SO touched and of course she let Miley give her a great big hug.

Even before the show aired, Miley shared with fans in an Instgram pic that she got a hug from Hil and told her followers how much it meant to her. “I got my hug!!!! @hillaryclinton today was one I will never forget. You are endlessly inspiring, & I hope you know how loved and appreciated you truly are. I will never stop speaking up against injustice , fighting for equality , and using my platform to spread peace & love! I’ve learned from the very best…You,” she captioned the pic. See more pics from Miley’s fun “Younger Now” music video.

Earlier in the night she portrayed her godmother Dolly Parton in a throwback duet with “Kenny Rogers” played by Jimmy, white hair, beard and all. The two belted out their classic 1983 duet Islands in the Stream. We’re sure that Dolly was watching at home and SO proud of Miley for doing her song right! She later wrapped up the night with a cover “These Boots Are Made For Walking.” While Miley’s music was killer, it was her heartfelt moment with Hillary that absolutely stole the night.

