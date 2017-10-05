Melania Trump Is Getting Majorly Mocked For Wearing Sunglasses At Night — Funniest Tweets

It’s been a busy few days for Donald and Melania Trump, and it seems like the First Lady hasn’t even been able to keep track of the time of day — because she arrived at the White House in the pitch black night wearing sunglasses on Oct. 4!

Melania Trump landed in Washington D.C. with her husband, Donald Trump, on the evening of Oct. 4 wearing quite a questionable accessory — her black sunglasses! Of course, the shades are totally trendy, and it’s not the style that has people talking. Nope, it’s the fact that she rocked her dark glasses in the nighttime, when it was visibly dark outside. The First Lady held tight to Donald’s hand as they made their way across the lawn to the White House, and she ever took off the shades as she headed inside. The rest of her ensemble included a high-waisted black skirt and belt, paired with a short-sleeved, tight, black shirt tucked in.

The couple was arriving home from a trip to Nevada, where the president met with officials and led a press conference about the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. The massacre was the deadliest in United States history, leaving 58 innocent people dead and injuring nearly 500 more. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel, and turned the gun on himself before officials found his room. So far, police have not been able to figure out what his motive could’ve possibly been.

The Internet had a field day over Melania wearing her sunglasses at night, as well as her decision to wear them while meeting victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and you can see some of their funniest reactions below. This isn’t the first time she’s been mocked for a questionable fashion choice — she also wore stiletto heels to visit flooded towns in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

why was Melania wearing sunglasses at night? Rolling her eyes at the asshole she's with? — Jeff Meltzer (@jeffmeltzer) October 5, 2017

So do we think Melania wears the big sunglasses so she can hide an eye roll? pic.twitter.com/HZhF6RAhvx — Reitwoman 🆒🐣🇺🇸🗣 (@reitwoman) October 4, 2017

Has Melania taken off her large, expressionless sunglasses just once? Has she smiled? Remember how the GOP critiqued hardworking FLOTUSes? — Dawn (@Alba_Dawn) October 4, 2017

Melania; Take those sunglasses off. Are you afraid that your body language will betray your disgust ? — jacques Pilon (@pilon_jacques) October 4, 2017

Maybe Melania could try taking her sunglasses off when look at people who have suffered the unimaginable. Wearing mirrored sunglasses in PR and not looking a person in the eye?? SAD — Jen (@JFelbie) October 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania wearing sunglasses at night? Do you think people are being too harsh on her?