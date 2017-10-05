Tweets

Melania Trump Is Getting Majorly Mocked For Wearing Sunglasses At Night — Funniest Tweets

donald trump melania trump
REX/Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they return from a trip to Las Vegas where they visited with victims and first responders affected by the worst mass shooting in American history Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2017
United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House from Las Vegas, Nevada Donald Trump and Melania Trump return to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 04 Oct 2017 The President and the first lady visited with civilian heroes and first responders from the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, talks to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 03 Oct 2017
US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) depart the White House for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico in Washington, DC, USA, 03 October 2017. Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria hit the island, only half of Puerto Rico's residents have access to drinking water, and 5 percent to electricity. US President Trump departs White House for Puerto Rico, Washington, USA - 03 Oct 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 102 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

It’s been a busy few days for Donald and Melania Trump, and it seems like the First Lady hasn’t even been able to keep track of the time of day — because she arrived at the White House in the pitch black night wearing sunglasses on Oct. 4!

Melania Trump landed in Washington D.C. with her husband, Donald Trump, on the evening of Oct. 4 wearing quite a questionable accessory — her black sunglasses! Of course, the shades are totally trendy, and it’s not the style that has people talking. Nope, it’s the fact that she rocked her dark glasses in the nighttime, when it was visibly dark outside. The First Lady held tight to Donald’s hand as they made their way across the lawn to the White House, and she ever took off the shades as she headed inside. The rest of her ensemble included a high-waisted black skirt and belt, paired with a short-sleeved, tight, black shirt tucked in.

The couple was arriving home from a trip to Nevada, where the president met with officials and led a press conference about the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. The massacre was the deadliest in United States history, leaving 58 innocent people dead and injuring nearly 500 more. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel, and turned the gun on himself before officials found his room. So far, police have not been able to figure out what his motive could’ve possibly been.

The Internet had a field day over Melania wearing her sunglasses at night, as well as her decision to wear them while meeting victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and you can see some of their funniest reactions below. This isn’t the first time she’s been mocked for a questionable fashion choice — she also wore stiletto heels to visit flooded towns in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania wearing sunglasses at night? Do you think people are being too harsh on her?