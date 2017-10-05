Did Lil Wayne Secretly Father A Child, Now 15, In 2001? Alleged Baby Mama Makes Shocking Claim

Hey, you might be a dad — again! A shocking report claims that Lil Wayne might have a secret FIFTH child who was born 15 years ago.

Well, this is nuts! Lil Wayne, 35, might be the father to a 15-year-old son named Dwayne, reports TMZ. The outlet claims that Dwayne’s mom, Keiotia Watson, has filed legal documents claiming that she had a sexual relationship with Lil Wayne back in 2001. That alleged relationship led to her getting pregnant and giving birth to her son, Dwayne, who she claims Lil Wayne fathered. Interestingly enough, Dwayne is named after Lil Wayne’s legal name, Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. According to the report, Keiotia went to court in 2015 to prove that Lil Wayne was Dwayne’s father.

A Louisiana allegedly approved Keiotia’s request to get a paternity test, and in turn Wayne was reportedly ordered to pay her $5k a month in child support. The problem? Wayne hasn’t forked over any money for his alleged love child. Sources share with the outlet that Wayne isn’t paying because he never received an actual court order to do so. Sources also claim that Lil Wayne is ready to take a paternity test for the 15-year-old boy and, if it turns out he is the biological father, he will step up and do the right thing. That’s great news, so we’re looking forward to Lil Wayne solving this baby mystery once and for all!

If Lil Wayne is, in fact, the father of the 15-year-old it will make him a father of five. He already has four confirmed children from four other women: three sons and a daughter. Talk about a full house!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Keiotia? Do YOU believe she slept with Lil Wayne? Comment below, let us know!