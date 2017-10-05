Is Kylie Jenner Missing Her Pre-Pregnant Body? She Puts Flat Tummy On Display In Throwback Pic

Before she got pregnant, Kylie Jenner loved putting her toned stomach on display — like in this throwback photo in a crop top! So, we have to wonder…does she miss her pre-baby bod when she sees pics like this?!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been hard at work promoting her new cosmetic products and a sunglasses collaboration with Quay Australia since she got pregnant. So, rather than post new photos showing off her baby bump, the recent pics we’ve seen of Kylie have mostly been throwbacks from shoots she did before introducing these products to the public. A new line of sunglasses launched on Oct. 4, and along wit the drop Quay posted a super sexy, pre-pregnancy photo of the reality star, in which she wears sweats and a teeny white crop top. The ensemble puts her underboob on display, and also reveals a fully flat belly.

Since news broke on Sept. 22 that Kylie is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, she’s been photographed in public quite a few times, wearing baggy t-shirts to hide her growing stomach on every occasion. Kylie hasn’t confirmed the news herself, but she totally trolled us the weekend after the pregnancy announcement by slightly lifting up her shirt on Instagram, without fully revealing if there’s a baby bump there. Interestingly, Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian sister expecting — her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly pregnant, while Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed she’ll be having her third child via surrogate.

The 14th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians just premiered on E! on Oct. 1, so fans are expecting that the family will make Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancy announcements at some point this season. Until then, we’ll just have to keep checking out these throwback photos, it seems!

