Kim Zolciak Has No ‘Sympathy’ For Wendy Williams’ Amidst Cheating Scandal: This Is ‘Payback’

Kim Zolciak is convinced that Wendy Williams’ cheating scandal is karma biting her in the you-know-what! Kim thinks it’s ‘payback’ for all of the bullying she’s done over the years, as we’ve exclusively learned.

Kim Zolciak, 39, is just one of the celebs that Wendy Williams, 53, has dragged over the years, and she doesn’t have an ounce of sympathy for the talk show host, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively! “Kim thinks she’s a bitter, nasty hypocrite and bully,” the insider reveals of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. “Wendy kicked Kim when she was at one of the lowest points in her life, accusing her of faking the series of mini-strokes that she suffered, and she will never forgive her for that, or forget about it.” (You’ll remember that Wendy implied Kim faked the medical ordeal to get votes on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.)

“Kim has always thought that the reason why Wendy loves to attack and pull people apart so much is because her own life is so miserable,” the source adds, “And this cheating scandal appears to have proved her point. As far as Kim is concerned, the scandal is payback for all of Wendy’s bullying.” See more pics of Wendy Williams here.

Wendy has dissed everyone from Kim Kardashian, 36, to Beyonce, 36, on The Wendy Williams Show, and as soon as news broke that her husband Kevin Hunter, 45, reportedly had an affair with a massage therapist, celebs made their opinions known. You’ll definitely want to catch up on Kim K’s priceless reaction if you haven’t already!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s right to feel this way about Wendy? Tell us how you feel about all of this!