Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Sobbing Over Feeling Unsafe On Vacation After Robbery: I’m A ‘Target’

Kim Kardashian cries her eyes out after having a panic attack because she feels unsafe leaving home ever since her Paris robbery! Watch the emotional clip.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is still being affected by her terrifying Paris robbery almost a year later. “I just have anxiety. Are you sure it’s safe here?” Kim cries to her friend Joe Francis on the phone while on vacation celebrating Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday in Mexico. Watch Kim break down and have an unexpected panic attack in the preview for the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians above!

“Ever since Paris I just like go through this worst case scenario mode in my head,” Kim also reveals in a confessional. “I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea that I was gonna end up feeling this way. But it hit me right as we were getting off the plane that all of these people at the airport are gonna see 17 or 18 girls all with our Chanel bags, you know, Louis Vuitton this, and it just like hit me. We’re the biggest target ever,” she adds. See more of Kim K’s hottest pics here.

“I’m just like, ‘Why did I come?!'” Kim also tells Joe in the clip. “It’s safe there, I promise,” he says, trying to assure the reality star. “I promise you it’s safe. I have my kids there. It’s safe.” Kim doesn’t seem convinced!

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

