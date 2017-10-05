Khloe Kardashian Eating ‘Organic Superfoods’ & Dialing Back Workouts For Healthy Pregnancy

Now that Khloe Kardashian’s finally pregnant, she’s set on having the healthiest pregnancy possible. We learned exclusively she’s not even concerned about her ‘perfect’ bod anymore, as she’s putting baby 1st!

After years of fertility struggles, now that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly pregnant, her life is consumed by her baby-on-the-way! The star wants to ensure she and her unborn child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, are as healthy as possible throughout her pregnancy journey — and she’s trying hard to make that happen. For one, the fitness fanatic is ready to say goodbye to the body she’s worked so hard for, and she’s doing so without a second thought. Easing up on her workouts, Khloe is no longer worried about her figure, but she is focused on eating super healthy. Click here to see Khloe and Kylie Jenner’s pre-pregnancy bodies.

“Now that she is finally pregnant, Khloe is doing everything in her power to make sure she has a healthy pregnancy,” a source close to Khloe and Tristan shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is eating a new pregnancy diet packed with lean protein, fiber, and organic vegetables. She is also increasing her intake of superfoods like kale and blueberries, and everything must be organic.” But as we mentioned before, maintaining a strict diet isn’t the only way Khloe’s helping her bun in the oven. The reality star is also engaging in much lighter workouts.

“She is no longer restricting calories but she is changing her workouts,” our insider explained. “Her whole life is now consumed with having a healthy pregnancy so she is no longer pushing herself in the gym the way she used to. After facing baby challenges for years, she is really dedicating herself to having the healthiest pregnancy possible.” We don’t blame Khloe for being so cautious. After all, she’s been open about how badly she wants kids. And now that her dream is finally coming true, we can only imagine her excitement. Better yet, Khloe is apparently fully embracing this pregnancy and truly couldn’t be happier with where she’s at.

“Khloe is also enjoying the pregnancy. She is trying not to freak out with every pound she gains and she is definitely not worried about losing her killer bikini body that took her years to create,” the source added. “After working so hard for so many years to be sexy, she is now in a place where she no longer worries about being photoshoot-ready or being in perfect shape. Right now she is just full of love and gratitude. Khloe knows when the time comes, she has done it once and will get her body back again.” Sounds like Khloe is already a great mom — and her child hasn’t even been born yet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you dying to see Khloe’s baby bump?