Khloe Kardashian Goes Full-On Dominatrix In Good American Shoot — But Is That A Baby Bump?

Khloe Kardashian looks HOT in her latest campaign for her fashion line Good American. The star is modeling The Waxed Mini Skirt, which is a coated black wash denim, giving it a leather-like effect. The high-waisted style is showing off her body in the best way…and we were really hoping for a glance at a baby bump!

But unfortunately, we don’t see one. Khloe is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s child, though neither one of them has confirmed anything yet. The curves we see on Khloe are also on the size zero model on the website. I’m pretty sure it’s just the style and fit of the skirt. But EVERYONE is waiting with baited breath to see pics of Khloe to see if she is really with child! Khloe’s little sis Kylie Jenner is also reportedly expecting! Kim Kardashian HAS confirmed she is expecting, via a surrogate.

Khloe wrote about the skirt she is modeling, “JUST DROPPED!! One of my favorite minis!! The sexiest waxed leather-like @goodamerican denim!! You’ll be rocking these all season long ladies.” My favorite part of their website is that you can see the clothing on different models, sized zero, eight and 14. The pieces themselves range greatly as well — this skirt comes in sizes 00 to 24. We love that Khloe is giving all shapes and sizes an opportunity to wear her sexy clothes!

