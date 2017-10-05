Kevin Hart’s Pregnant Wife Eniko Shows Off Major Baby Bump In Tank Top After Sex Tape Scandal

Eniko Hart is bumping along nicely, showing off a huge baby belly in a tight tank top after a workout in LA. She was all smiles despite her husband Kevin’s recent alleged cheating scandal.

Whoa baby! Eniko Hart is due to deliver her first child with husband Kevin, 38, any day now, but she’s still committed to being a fit mama to be. The 33-year-old looked like she was about to pop as she left an LA gym on Oct. 5. She looked fantastic in a tight purple Nike tank top and grey leggings, smiling as paparazzi took her picture. Despite the recent drama involving the comedian being blackmailed following an alleged taped encounter with another woman, he’s done plenty of apologizing to Eniko and promised to be a better man to her. Eniko even showed off the most beautiful floral bouquets he sent her showing off his love on Oct. 4, where she gushed about her husband’s romantic gesture. All is forgiven!

The couple celebrated the impending arrival of their son at a lavish baby shower on Oct. 1 at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu. The Safari-themed event reportedly cost $118,000, but it was money well spent as they both shared epic photos from the event on their social media. The pair also used the event to unveil the name of their unborn son and it is…..KENZO! Isn’t that the cutest? Take away the “z” and it’s a combination of Kevin and Eniko’s names. See pics of the couple, here.

The pair has weathered through quite a storm ever since back on Sept. 16, when Kevin took to Instagram to make a shocking confession to his fans: that he was being blackmailed over a “major lapse in judgement” that someone was looking to profit from. He said that, “I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” adding “There were no excuses for my wrong behavior and I just need to do better.” He said that someone was trying to make financial gain off whatever he did, but that he’d rather come clean, adding he apologized to his wife and kids for any pain he caused. His mea culpa worked, as Eniko appears to have forgiven him and they looked like the picture of happiness at their baby shower.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kenzo is a great name for their son?