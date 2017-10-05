‘Scandal’ Star Katie Lowes Gives Birth: Welcomes Beautiful Baby Boy Albee

Add a little gladiator to Olivia Pope’s team as ‘Scandal’ star Katie Lowes has given birth to a baby boy! We’ve got all the details on little Albee’s arrival.

Katie Lowes has got becoming a new mom handled! The Scandal star announced the arrival of her first child, a son named Albee, on Oct. 5 just minutes after her show premiered it’s seventh and final season on ABC’s TGIT lineup. The 36-year-old made the announcement that she and husband Adam Shapiro welcomed their little one in the cutest way, with a shoutout to her show on Instagram. She showed off a pic of the newborn’s feet kicked up on a table with a bowl of popcorn, a pacifier, a Scandal the final season placard and a drill (something her character has used to torture people for answers) with the caption, “Baby’s‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!‬ @shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator.”

Is that the cutest baby announcement or what? The little one came into the world just in time to watch his mama as Quinn Perkins on the ABC hit, and he’s right there in Katie’s belly onscreen as the producers wrote her real-life pregnancy into the character’s plot line. That’s something they never did for both of co-star Kerry Washington‘s two pregnancies, which they wrote around and had Olivia Pope wear lots of coats and other ways of camouflaging her maternal state. See Scandal season 7 pics here.

Quinn’s pregnancy on the show was revealed in the season six finale, so it worked out well for Katie when production started up over the summer, as she was already well along. The actress announced she was expecting on Jimmy Kimmel Live back on May 11, revealing that she was having a boy. “We have zero names,” she told the host, joking that LeBron was in the mix as both she and her husband are huge fans of NBA star LeBron James, 32. Oh well, Albee is good too.

