Justin Bieber & Paola Paulin ‘Totally Smitten With Each Other’ After Several PDA-Filled Dates

Word has it Justin Bieber and his new ladylove Paola Paulin are getting hot and heavy! Here’s the latest details on their steamy relationship!

It must be nice to be Paola Paulin! She’s gorgeous and has already landed high-profile gigs, like a stint on HBO’s Ballers. Now she appears to be Justin Bieber‘s, 23, newest love interest and, according to Us Weekly, these two are falling hard for each other! Could they be coupling-up soon?! Head here for loads more photos of the pop star!

“They’re totally smitten with each other,” a source tells the mag. They explained some new details on Justin and Paola’s day together on Sept. 27. “They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him.” Later they enjoyed an “intimate, private date.” The insider also mentioned spotting them at the same Beverly Hills church on Oct. 4. “They were cute together at church. Justin wanted Paola to meet the pastor, so he introduced her.” Aww! So cute. But the fun didn’t stop there! That’s when they decided to grab a late dinner.

The source went on to add that they ended up at Soho House in West Hollywood together were they enjoyed a romantic meal. “She had the salmon salad and he had the chicken salad. They were all over each other and didn’t care who was watching. They left together after that.” Is it getting hot in here?! As we previously reported, their Sept. 27 trip to church was when Beliebers first saw Paola and began desperately searching to learn who exactly she was. Along with their reporting on Justin and Paola’s time together, Us Weekly is also saying these are officially dating!

