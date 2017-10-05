Justin Bieber Hits Up Church With New Fling On Same Night As Exes Kourtney & Hailey

That’s one way to make church awkward. Justin Bieber and his rumored new girlfriend, Paola Paulin, to Hillsong — but guess who else was there? Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber, 23, loves a good church-going lady by his side. With his new fling, Paola Paulin, by his side, the singer hit up his church of choice, Hillsong, for service on Wednesday night, October 4, in Los Angeles, California. While this was a romantic gesture on Justin’s part, especially because he’s bringing Paola to something that means so much to him, things likely got uncomfortable when they both realized he had not one, but two exes in attendance. That’s right, Justin’s rumored fling, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and his longtime best friend/girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, 20, were also at the service. Eek!

Now, we know that faith is very important to Justin, which means it’s likely important to all three girls. Despite the potential for an awkward run in, we’re sure that all four parties were able to put their faith above everything else. After all, church service isn’t exactly the place for drama with new girlfriends and old girlfriends. Plus, Justin, Hailey and Kourtney have all been attending Hillsong for a long time — even Selena Gomez goes sometimes, too — so they have to be used to seeing each other by now. After service was over, Justin was spotted carrying a handful of hats before hopping behind the wheel of his truck. Paola opted to get in the back, as the picture below shows.

