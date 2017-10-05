Jeremy Meeks Divorcing Wife Melissa After 8 Years Together: Ready To Commit To Chloe Green?

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming. After eight years together and filing for separation earlier this year, the infamous Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks has filed for divorce from his wife, Melissa.

Though he had filed separation docs in July, Jeremy Meeks made his intentions clear to his wife Melissa Meeks on October 5 by officially filing for a divorce, according to TMZ. In permanently pulling the plug on their marriage, he requested joint legal and physical custody of their son 7-year-old son Jeremy Jr. No word yet if Melissa will agree to this arrangement, but as for the divorce filing, we doubt she’ll be surprised.

Just weeks before the ‘Hot Felon’ filed for separation from his wife, Jeremy was spotted with Chloe Green — and hasn’t left her side since. The pair have gone on vacation together, they’ve been caught PDAing on date nights; they essentially become inseparable to the point that you kind of start asking yourself, “why didn’t this divorce come sooner?” (Of course, Jeremy and Melissa looked pretty happy together back in the day too. See photos of them together in happier times HERE)

The answer to that might actually lay with Jeremy’s son. In a very candid interview, Jeremey revealed that he’s tried to be a role model for his young son, despite his criminal past and his present relationship. “I’m scared of failure and of disappointing my kids,” Jeremy confessed in a recent interview, according to Daily Mail. “I have a lot of people riding on me and rooting for me. My son looks up to me. So that’s what scares me the most is disappointing him.” Well, it will be interesting to see how his son, and his two step kidswith Melissa, Robert, 11, and Ellie, 16, take this news. My guess is — not well.

So, now that the pair are getting a divorce, here’s the real question: how long until Jeremy puts on a ring on it with Chloe? Christmas? New Years? Who knows!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to see Jeremy and Melissa are over?