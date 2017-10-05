Jeremy Meeks Moons The Paparazzi While On A Yacht With Chloe Green — See His Hot Bare Butt

How cheeky! Jeremy Meeks wasn’t to thrilled with paparazzi intruding on his yachting vacay with girlfriend Chloe Green. We’ve got him mooning the cameras with his sexy bare butt!

There’s a full moon rising and it is not just the one in the sky. Hot felon Jeremy Meeks, 33, gave us a great look at his bare sexy butt on Oct. 5 while aboard girlfriend Chloe Green‘s family yacht off the coast of St. Barts. He’s been living the high life ever since getting together with the 26-year-old TopShop heiress back in May. The couple has become a hot paparazzi target — especially since he was still married when they initially hooked up — and on Oct. 5 he didn’t seem to appreciate the intrusion so he dropped his pants and mooned the nearby shutterbugs! In this case, it worked out well for everyone as he got his point across and we got to see how fine his bare behind is. Chloe is one lucky lady.

Jeremy became an especially prime target on this particular day because he finally filed for divorce from wife Melissa after eight years of marriage. She stood by him while he did a year-long federal prison stint in 2015 on a weapons violation — his sexy mugshot is what made him so famous — and they share a seven-year-old son Jeremy Jr. The prisoner turned model fell for Chloe after meeting her in Cannes in May, and by July he had filed for separation from Melissa after photos showing him putting on PDA with the heiress popped up everywhere. See pics of Jeremy and Chloe, here.

He was seen sipping champagne from a long-stemmed crystal flute aboard the $150 million mega yacht the Lionheart looking cozy with Chloe. It looks like the two were celebrating Jeremy officially putting his marriage behind him so he can have a bright future with the heiress.The model declared his love to her publicly on Instagram back on Sept. 24, posting a pic of the couple out at dinner in Beverly Hills and captioned the photo, “When you find the one….You know……@chloegreen5 #blessed #love #sohappy,” so it seemed like only a matter of time before he finally dropped divorce papers on poor Melissa. How could she ever compete with the lifestyle of a billionaire’s daughter?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe and Jeremy will end up getting engaged once his divorce is final?