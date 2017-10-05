Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Welcome 2nd Child — A Precious Baby Son

SO exciting! Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen have officially welcomed their newest addition, and we could not be more excited for the newly-expanded family. The acting duo had another baby boy, making them two-time parents!

Jason Biggs, 39, and Jenny Mollen, 38, now have their hands full with TWO little ones! Jenny gave birth to the couple’s second child, according to US Weekly, with the news breaking on Oct. 5. We can only imagine how completely thrilled they must be to have another bundle of joy in their lives! Now their first child, son Sid Biggs, 3, is a big brother! Jenny made sure to document her pregnancy journey with tons of photos, so we’re hoping she’ll continuing taking pics now that the little guy has arrived. Click here to see celeb moms showing off their bare baby bumps.

“Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!” Jenny’s rep revealed in a statement. The star also shared a video from the delivery room on Oct. 5 via Instagram. In the clip, Jason, who’s wearing hospital scrubs admits he didn’t expect to be this anxious.

Jason and Jenny announced they were expecting again in a humorous way back in April. Taking to Instagram, Jenny shared a hilarious photo of her and her hubby posing in bed with a NoseFrida snot sucker. With one end of the device in Jason’s nose and the other in Jenny’s mouth, the actress captioned the snapshot, “This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo.” Two months after the exciting reveal, Jenny shared via Instagram that, at 22 weeks pregnant, she was diagnosed with placenta previa. The star, however, did not seem overly concerned about her condition.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” Jenny told People magazine on June 14. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.” We’re just glad Jenny’s delivery seemed to go smoothly and now she and Jason have a brand new little one! Congrats again, you two!

