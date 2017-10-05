Beyonce & JAY-Z Enjoy Day Out With Blue Ivy & Twins In 1st Public Outing Since Birth

Taking all 3 kids out in NYC, Beyonce & JAY-Z looked so sweet holding their baby twins’ carriers and walking with big sis Blue Ivy! This is the 1st time the entire fam’s been spotted in public! Click to see the pics.

The newly-expanded Carter fam has made their debut! Stepping out for the first time since becoming a family of five, Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, looked like proud parents with Blue Ivy, 5, and newborn twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3 months, by their side. Bey, Jay, and their kids were spotted on Oct. 4 in New York City and were photographed getting out of a black SUV. The rapper, who’s reportedly been a hands-on dad with the babies, was sweetly carrying one of the twins in a car seat, while one of their many helpers carried the other infant. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF THE CARTER FAMILY.

While the pics don’t show Rumi’s and Sir’s faces, Blue looked beyond adorable in her bun and pink shades. The youngster looked fashionable as always sporting a soft, green sweatsuit and polka-dotted slip-on sneakers. Jay also played it casual, wearing gray sweats with a matching sweatshirt. He too had on sneakers and shades. Beyonce, on the other hand, looked comfortable yet laid-back in a red, white, and blue ensemble paired with stylish red and white heels. She polished her look off with a choker, red lipstick, and sunnies.

Now that the entire Carter family has been photographed in public, we’re hoping that means fans will get to see more pics of baby Rumi and baby Sir. After all, since their June 13 birth, only one photo has been published of the adorable infants. Exactly one month after the twins arrived, Bey took to Instagram to share an epic photo of herself, draped in cloth, holding both babies as they slept. And while absolutely stunning, we can’t wait to see more up-close-and-personal shots of the cuties.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised we haven’t seen more of the twins since their June birth?