Jake Gyllenhaal Is Calvin Klein’s Newest Model — Will He Strip Down To Iconic Underwear? See First Photo

Jake Gyllenhaal is the hot new star of the Eternity Calvin Klein fragrance ads, and you can get your first look here. How can someone look so sexy in a simple white t-shirt?!

Jake Gyllenhaal, 36, looks as attractive as ever in the new ETERNITY Calvin Klein campaign, and the stunning first black and white photo made our hearts skip a beat when we first saw it. Jake wears a white t-shirt, which as we know is one of the sexiest things a guy can wear, and we dare you to prove otherwise in a court of law.

The campaign was shot by famous photog Willy Vanderperre, and also stars model and advocate Liya Kebede and four-year-old actress Leila. From this first photo, which debuted on Oct. 5, it’s clear that this is some of Willy’s best work, yes?

Oh, and keep a look out, because there will also be an ETERNITY Calvin Klein television campaign dropping later in October that features interpretations of “romance, love, intimacy and commitment.” Since it’s for a fragrance, it’s unlikely that Jake will show off the iconic underwear, but you never know! Fingers crossed. Either way, we can’t wait to see Jake on the screen in any capacity.

Mark Wahlberg, Kate Moss, Margot Robbie, Ed Burns, Christy Turlington, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all modeled for the brand in the past, and we congratulate Jake on joining the ranks! See more of the sexiest Calvin Klein pics from Kendall & Co. of all time here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jake’s Calvin Klein campaign? Tell us if he’s the sexiest model for the brand ever!