Is Niall Horan Dating Olympia Valance: She Reveals They Hang Out & Have Grown ‘Close’

Is there a new woman in Niall Horan’s life?! Australian actress, Olympia Valance, reveals that she’s gotten ‘close’ to the singer, and dishes on their relationship status in this tell-all interview!

Niall Horan is used to his love life being highly publicized, and now, it looks like he may have a new romance brewing with Olympia Valance. The actress posted a sweet photo of herself and Niall on her Instagram story to wish him a happy birthday last month, and now, she’s spilling all the deets on their relationship. “We’ve known each other for a couple of years now,” she tells The Sun. “He obviously spends a lot of time in Australia with his cousins. We just met in Australia and we’ve been messaging ever since, and yeah…we’ve hung out together a bit. We are quite close. I see him when I come to London and he sees me when he’s in Oz.”

Olympia ended her relationship with Greg Cannell after 15 months earlier this year. So, have she and Niall turned their friendship into something more? “I am single at the moment,” she admits. “I’ve been single pretty much all this year and it’s been really nice. i’ve always had problems being on my own before and now I’m actually like…I really love this, just not having anyone to answer to. Just being free is great. That’s what I really want to be — just being a free spirit.” OK, so for now, it looks like this relationship remains platonic…but there definitely seems to be some chemistry!

It might not be the best time for Niall to start something serious anyway. After all, his solo career is starting to really take off, with his debut album, Flicker, dropping on Oct. 20. He’ll also be going on a long tour next summer.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Niall and Olympia make a cute couple? Do you think the relationship will last?