7 Days Of Selena Gomez’s Cool Fashion — How To Dress Like The Star

Selena Gomez has been killing the style game. The star is in NYC filming a Woody Allen movie, and on her off days, she’s been sporting a chic and classic style we can’t wait to copy this fall. Her casual outfits, like crop tops and jeans, flowy blouse and understated dresses, look so effortless and cool. Here’s how to get her look.

Selena loves a good dress (like this gorgeous burgundy polka dot number, below), but lately, she’s been all about pants! On September 25, she wore a gorgeous, low cut blue blouse with light denim jeans, paired with strappy red heels. On September 27, she looked like a sexy bumble bee, wearing black business pants and a cropped yellow sweater, sans a bra. Her hair was pulled into a bun, and she tucked her sunglasses into her waistband. On October 3, she paired retro-inspired flared jeans with a black turtleneck and black loafers. All of these outfits are so easy to copy — we love jeans from Forever 21 and H&M, and you can get affordable dress pants at Express.

Earlier in September, while carrying around her adorable new puppy, she dressed in a simple black tee and black pants with a fringe hem. She wore white sneakers, so she could be comfortable while walking around the city. You can get trendy white sneakers for under $50 at ASOS. Later that day, she added a long, plaid coat to the outfit, which gave her a sexy snow bunny vibe.

Her fall outfits are perfectly cool and casual. They are perfect for work or a night out with friends! She’s a master of pairing casual pieces like denim with more formal blouses and strappy heels. The best part of her style is that it’s totally wearable and easy to copy!

