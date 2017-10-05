Hillary Clinton Slams President Trump As An ‘Incompetent’ Leader: Stop Golfing & Help America

Hillary Clinton hit up ‘The Tonight Show’ for the first time since losing the 2016 presidential election and she had choice words for Donald Trump. She called out his ‘incompetent’ leadership skills & we’ve got more of her disses.

Well this was bittersweet. Hillary Clinton, 69, returned to The Tonight Show for the first time in over a year on Oct. 4. She got a hero’s welcome from the audience, who have her a long standing ovation. The pantsuit loving former Democratic presidential nominee was there to chat up her book What Happened and sadly we all know Donald Trump, 71, won the 2016 election. “I was devastated” she said about losing. “Not just because I wanted to win, I was so worried about what it meant to have my opponent win,” she confessed. She admitted that it would have hurt a lot less if she had lost to someone who wasn’t a bullying former reality star who seems to have no grasp on what it takes to lead the nation.

“I would have felt different if I’d lost to another Republican, someone I disagreed with but who I thought was temperamentally capable of being president and would take the job and the awesome responsibility seriously. Of course I’d be disappointed. But I would be so worried about my country and my world when I see what’s going on every single day,” she revealed in a slam to how Trump doesn’t seem to take the position of power and obligation with any regard. See pics of Hillary, here.

She dissed Trump and his administration’s incompetent response to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, saying they took way too long to help victims there who desperately needed aid. Hillary described exactly what she would have done — deploy Navy assets — and was shocked that Trump sat by and did nothing to help the U.S. territory as the tragedy unfolded for days. That’s because he was too busy sending out angry tweets about NFL players taking a knee at the National Anthem. She finally had enough and sent him a direct and angry Twitter message.

“I tweeted at the president and to his secretary of state and defense and implored them to send naval assets including the hospital ship Comfort and a few days later they finally did. What are their priorities? Three and a half million Americans…if they aren’t the highest priority of your government, what are you doing? Golfing, tweeting, watching TV? Find the time to tell the Navy to get down there,” she said in a forceful tone. Oh man, why can’t Hillary be president? She GETS IT!! And she sure never would have callously thrown paper towels at the suffering victims of the hurricane like the Trumpster did when he finally visited.

