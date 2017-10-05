‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Live Blog: Amelia Desperately Tries To Keep Her Tumor A Secret

OMG! So much is happening during the Oct. 5 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Not only does Harper Avery arrive at Grey Sloan, but a familiar face from Meredith’s past returns and Amelia tries to hide her tumor.

It’s been a week since Amelia discovered she has a tumor, but she’s still keeping it a secret from as many people as possible. Everyone except Andrew, who as you know, was there when she found out.

Meanwhile, Bailey was an absolute wreck while prepping for Harper Avery’s visit to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

And Megan’s surgery seemed to have gone well. She even told her son that she’d be coming home soon, despite Owen’s wish that she’d stick around longer before returning to Iraq.

