Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown & 17 More Stars You Forgot Were On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Mandy Moore, 33, is stealing hearts as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, but do you remember when she was playing a patient on Grey’s Anatomy? She played Mary Portman, a patient trapped inside the hospital during the brutal two-part shooting episode. Her character was with Bailey when the shooter opened fire. They tried desperately to save Percy after he was shot. She returned six months later and never woke up from surgery.

Before she became Eleven on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, 13, made a guest appearance on Grey’s Anatomy. She played Ruby, a young girl whose mom was a patient at the hospital. Just like she is on Stranger Things, Millie was captivating on Grey’s Anatomy. No wonder she went on to become a huge star!

Elisabeth Moss, 35, just won her first Emmy for The Handmaid’s Tale, and she’s just one of many stars to have crossed paths with Meredith Grey & Co. She played Nina, the daughter of a patient, way back in season three.

Another Emmy winner to guest star on Grey’s Anatomy was Kyle Chandler, 52. He is one of the most notable guest stars the show has ever had. He played Dylan, the bomb squad guy in season two. He was by Meredith’s side after she put her hand inside a man’s body cavity and on a bazooka. Kyle’s character talked Meredith down and got her to safety. Unfortunately, Dylan was holding the bomb when it blew up. He became an instant fan favorite and returned when Meredith woke up in the after-life. Take a look at more Grey’s Anatomy guest stars you probably forgot were on the show!

