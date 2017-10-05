‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Lena Headey Looks Like Daenerys In First BTS Pic

Mother of wildfire, what is going on here?! Lena Headey posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8, and it looks like Cersei may be channeling her inner Daenerys.

There’s not much information about Game of Thrones season 8 yet, but Lena Headey, 44, is giving us a little sneak peek at what’s going on. The actress, who plays the wicked Cersei Lannister, shared an Instagram pic on Oct. 4 of herself wearing a platinum blonde wig with two of the show’s hair and makeup people, Kev Alexander and Candice Banks. “Season 8 … Hair and Teeth … HAIR AND TEETH,” she captioned the photo, along with three kissy face emojis. At first glance, these wigs look like they’re for a Targaryen. No one has platinum blonde hair like the Targaryen family!

Could Cersei be rocking longer hair in the final season of Game of Thrones? She’s been working that pixie cut ever since her head was shaved in season 5. To be honest, it’s unlikely that these are wigs for Cersei. Maybe she’s just going through old Targaryen wigs! The wig Lena is wearing looks very similar to what Wilf Scolding wore when he made his first appearance as Rhaegar Targaryen in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. Kev posted the same photo with Lena and Candice on Instagram. He wrote, “We are the dragon queen followers. Fun day at the wig makers.”

Game of Thrones might be the season of hair makeovers. Emilia Clarke, 30, recently dyed her hair platinum blonde for the show’s final season. After 7 seasons, Daenerys’ wigs are going to be taking a rest. Will Jon Snow cut off his gorgeous and sexy man bun?! Let’s hope not! Game of Thrones season 8 does not have a premiere date, but is expected to air in 2018 or 2019.

