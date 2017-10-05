How To Start Dressing For Chilly Fall Weather With Clothes You Already Own

I’ve wasted hours (days, weeks?!) of my life staring into my closet full of clothes, thinking, I have nothing to wear. Follow these easy tips on dressing for a new season without spending any money!

Dressing for a new season can be hard. Plus, if you live somewhere like New York, where the weather is 55 degrees one day and 75 the next, it can seriously be a challenge to dress yourself! Since it’s October and officially fall, it’s time to get with the program about breaking out the sweaters and long pants. But a new season doesn’t mean you need to buy a whole new wardrobe. Here’s what to do.

TAKE INVENTORY OF YOUR CLOSET. Act like your moving, and look through every piece of clothing. You can donate or sell duplicates or things you will never wear, but take stock of what you have. Every time I do this, I find multiple pieces with the tags still on, and things I love and forgot I had.

LAYER. You don’t need to wear big, bulky sweaters just yet. I wore a sleeveless dress yesterday, topped with a denim jacket, a staple every woman (and man!) should own. Instead of sandals, I wore sneakers, which have been trendy for the last year, and you probably already have buried in your closet.

RE-USE SUMMER ITEMS IN A NEW WAY. As seen here, Chrissy Teigen rocked denim shorts on September 30. To stay warm and style herself for fall, she paired them with over-the-knee boots, and a button up dress she wore open, as a cape.

TIGHTS. When it gets cold enough, tights are a super easy and fast way to transform any dress into a fall-appropriate outfit.

HollywoodLifers, how are you dressing for fall on a budget?