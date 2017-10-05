Dwayne Johnson Calls Tyrese ‘Petty’ To Pals As ‘FF9’ Feud Rages On

Oh snap! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is responding to Tyrese’s claims that the former pro wrestler is making the next ‘Fast & Furious’ film all about him! Our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Sadly, the bad blood between Fast & Furious co-stars continues to flow! On Oct. 4, Tyrese Gibson, 38, took to Instagram to share the release date for the next film (April 10, 2020) in the action franchise and take a pretty serious swipe at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45! “#PSA,” he captioned the announcement image, “Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka [Seven Bucks Productions] partner (Hiram Garcia) for making The Fast And The Furious franchise about YOU.” Yikes. Now, according to our insider, Dwayne is offering his response. Head here for loads more photos of The Rock!

“Dwayne really has no time literally and figuratively over Tyrese‘s shade,” a source close to The Rock shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Dwayne is going to do what he has to do for his life and career and the Fast movies are a part of everything and Tyrese needs to settle down. He thinks Tyrese is being petty but moving forward he will certainly talk about it. But he is mostly going to choose to be nice with his co-star. He doesn’t want to be a part of all the egos going around in the Fast franchise. Dwayne wishes the cast would realize what they have and not be pains in the asses because even these movies will end and then what will they have?” Too true!

As we previously reported, Tyrese’s tirade seems to be about the film’s production being pushed back due to Dwayne’s packed schedule. He completed his brutal post by saying: “And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post. [Good Night] folks. See you in 2020, April. #Fast Family, right? Nah… it’s all about #TeamDewayne(sic). Three years. Will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw. Just Hobbs. Will this be another #Baywatch? Guys, guys. Just relax. I’m just a passionate film critic.” These are some low blows! Can this movie franchise recover from all this animosity?

