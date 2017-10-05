Exclusive Interview
Danielle Bregoli Says She ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Kim & Kylie, Shares Details On Album
“Cash Me Outside” Girl Danielle Bregoli is opening up her upcoming album and her thoughts on all those Kardashians! Check out what she had to say!
Say what you want about Danielle Bregoli but this 14-year-old is on the way up and she knows it! She’s got a new full-length album on the way and we suspect that in no time just about everyone is going to know her name! The pint-sized rapper chatted with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what fans can expect on the record as well her thoughts on a certain family of reality stars! Head here for more photos of the up-and-comer!
“It’s cool to have the support of Atlantic,” she said of her forthcoming music. “I just spent 4 days in NY meeting the whole East Coast team. I like everyone. It’s exciting. I’ve already collaborated with a lot of my favorite artists. Stay tuned b*tches.” Who could she mean?! She was rather tight-lipped but she also weighed in on Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott‘s, 25, reported baby girl on the way. “Good for her. Not my business.”
But when asked about Kimmy’s alleged surrogacy, Danielle put her foot down! “Please stop asking me about that family. I literally couldn’t care less.” As we previously reported, the burgeoning artist has had her fair share of tiffs with members of the Kardashian family. In February, she slammed the youngest Jenner sister for her hourglass figure and her lips on a radio show. Not long after, she was spotted walking through LAX where she threatened to “whip every Kardashian ass there is” when asked about her previous comments! But in June she and Kim looked pretty friendly when they posed for a selfie together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. So it’s anyone’s guess how Danielle really feels about the reality TV family!
