Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Camille Gottlieb & More Young Stars Identical To Their Famous Grandmas

Camille Gottlieb looks exactly like her legendary grandma Grace Kelly in a stunning new pic! See it here, then check out all of the granddaughters who are dead ringers for their famous grandmothers.

Grace Kelly‘s granddaughter Camille Gottilieb, 19, looks as glam — and similar — as her gorgeous grandma in an Instagram photo from Sept. 28, and it got us thinking about all of the young stars who have “mini-me” status! We all go gaga over celeb moms and their daughters, but what about granddaughters? Click through our gallery, attached, to see the side-by-sides of the famous faces whose granddaughters look exactly the same!

Camille’s followers instantly freaked out when she shared the photo of herself posing with a cigarette, exactly like her screen star grandma did decades before her. “Love the red lipstick. You look like your grandmother,” one fan commented. Others wrote similar sentiments, many of which were in French, as Camille lives in Monaco. Yeah, we’re definitely coming back as one of Grace Kelly’s family members in the next life.

There’s also Billie Lourd, the late Debbie Reynolds‘ 25-year-old daughter, who has that trademark amazing bone structure and keeps the family resemblance alive! And we can’t forget about designer Diane von Furstenberg and her beautiful granddaughter Talita (who’s also the daughter of Prince Alexander). They’re always together in the front row at fashion shows, and the resemblance is just so perfect!

