Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus & More Stars Proudly Flaunt ‘Flaws’: Cellulite & More

Even the most stunning celebs suffer from cellulite, stretch marks and pimples, so these powerful women have taken the time to prove there’s NOTHING to hide. See them confidently revealing their ‘flaws’ to the world here!

This week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians features Kim Kardashian, 36, freaking out when photos of her in a bikini appear to show MAJOR cellulite online. “I literally don’t look like this!” she sobs to her friends. Of course, we can understand that Kim would be upset about her unflattering photos taking over the Internet, but she has to know there’s nothing to be ashamed of! In fact, there are celebrities out there who make it a point to show off their cellulite as a way to prove to fans their not perfect. Take Ashley Graham, for instance, who proudly posed a photo of herself in a bikini that reveals the dimples on her thighs and butt cheeks!

Kim, herself, knows how important it is for celebs to appear relatable to their fans when it comes to body “flaws.” After all, she was open about her psoriasis diagnosis on KUWTK, and has confidently shown off the red rash all over her legs on more than one occasion. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, also isn’t afraid to show off her natural skin, and never tries to cover up the giant scar on her right leg. In 2011, the 20-year-old revealed she got the injury while playing hide and go seek with Kendall Jenner, 21, when they were kids. “I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate,” she explained. “I slipped and the pole went through my leg.” Now, it’s just part of her!

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more, including Miley Cyrus and Bella Thorne, proudly revealing their own “flaws.”

HollywoodLifers, do these stars inspire you to be proud of your “flaws”?