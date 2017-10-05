Ashley Graham & 13 More Stars Who Celebrate Their Cellulite — See Pics

Celebrities are held to a huge level of perfection, but some stars are rejecting that notion. From Ashley Graham, to Chrissy Teigen, these 14 famous ladies are damn proud of their so-called ‘flaws.’ Take a look at their empowering pics!

When it comes to her Instagram selfies, and even her high-fashion photoshoots, Ashley Graham, 28, is against retouching. The plus-sized supermodel has the hottest body, and she wants to flaunt it — cellulite, lumps, and all! In one hotter than hot Instagram pic posted in January 2017, Ashley posed in a tiny, leopard print bikini and encouraged her followers to love their bodies. “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein,” she captioned the pic.

This is far from the only time that she publicly talked about loving her curves. She filmed a PSA about embracing “flaws,” posted to Instagram on September 12 that we love so much. “It’s okay to have cellulite. It’s okay to have back fat. If we can all talk about our insecurities, forget about what they saw. You are brilliant. You are beautiful. You are bold.” Amazing!

Other stars, like Chrissy Teigen, 31, and Kim Kardashian, 36, aren’t ashamed to flaunt what they’ve got. Chrissy unabashedly posted a closeup shot of her thighs on Twitter that showcased cellulite and stretch marks. She captioned it “whatevs.” If this model doesn’t care, then why should we? Years ago, Kim made it clear that she wasn’t going to hide anything, psoriasis, cellulite — anything. While fans think of her as the picture of perfection, selfies carefully curated and photoshopped, she’s just as real as anyone else. She told British Cosmo in 2011 that “

‘I have cellulite. So what! I’ve never claimed to be perfect. It’s crazy anyone should assume that just because you’re in the spotlight, you’re flawless. Sometimes I pig out and I still feel great, and think, ‘That was so worth it!’ That’s how I feel a lot of the time. I think, ‘See this little dimple of cellulite here? It was so worth it for that cookies ’n’ cream ice cream!'” Good for her! Click through our gallery above to see more stars who are proud to show off their cellulite!

