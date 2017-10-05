Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is finally offering a heartfelt apology after making some sexist comments directed at a female reporter. Check it out.

Cam Newton may be a beloved athlete but the 28-year-old quarterback of the Carolina Panthers found himself in hot water on Oct. 4 when he mocked a journalist’s question simply because she was a woman. After the press conference, the woman who posed the question — the Charlotte Observer‘s Jourdan Rodrigue — found Cam in the locker room but he did not offer her an apology. But as the backlash grows, including losing his sponsorship agreement with Dannon, he’s now decided to say he’s sorry. Head here for more photos of Cam.

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “And to be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable. I’m a father to two beautiful daughters. And at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. And the fact that during this whole process, I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans. I realize that the joke is really on me.”

Cam went on to appeal to his younger fans, telling them to not follow his example. “And I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me. Be better than me. And to the reporters to the journalists to the moms — super moms — to the daughters, the sisters, and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you.” Only time will tell if this video is enough to make things right with sponsors and fans.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU willing to accept his apology? Let us know.