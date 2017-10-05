Our hearts are breaking! Four toddlers burned to death in a horrifying arson attack at a Brazil school. The kids, plus some adults, were reportedly set on fire after being dosed in gasoline by a former staff member.

This is SO tragic. Four young children and six adults have been burned alive, while around 55 people were injured in a vicious arson attack that took place at the Innocent Children’s People Municipal Education Centre in Janaúba, in Minas Gerias, south east Brazil. The horrific act of murder, which took place on Oct. 5, was allegedly carried out by a security guard for the school whose name has not yet been released. The guard reportedly threw gasoline over the kids in the nursery as well as over himself. He then apparently set the fuel on fire, killing the innocent victims. The security guard is believed to have died in the hospital after the attack, according to Daily Mail.

While some residents have claimed the suspect was a night watchman who had recently been let go by the nursery, and committed the crime as an act of revenge, his motive is yet to be confirmed by investigators. Aside from reportedly killing four children and six adults — including a teacher — the man injured over 50 people. In fact, the Frangipani Regional Hospital has reported that 40 people, including kids and adults, are being treated for a range of burns, breathing difficulties, and injuries. Meanwhile, 15 victims with life-threatening injuries have been sent to the capital Belo Horizonte, where hospital facilities have better tools than than those in the small city where the tragedy occurred.

“The situation has caused a great deal of commotion in the city,” Lieutenant Colonel John Aparecido Nascimento, commander of Military Police, told local news media. “We believe a security guard at the nursery set himself on fire and set fire to children in the kindergarten.” After the fire was set, police rescue helicopters were dispatched to support the emergency services. Below is video footage of the scene taking place outside the school as investigators rescued people from inside.

Impossível precisar números, mas o caos reina nas ruas de Janaúba pic.twitter.com/f4g9bNTiSt — Lucas Félix (@lucasfelix) October 5, 2017

HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for the victims’ loved ones below.