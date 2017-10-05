Ben Affleck Pictured Entering Outpatient Treatment Center 7 Months After Rehab Stint

Fighting an addiction is a lifelong battle and Ben Affleck knows that all too well, as he was just pictured arriving at an outpatient treatment center in LA, 7 months after completing a rehab stint.

Ben Affleck, 45, is still seeking treatment for his alcohol addiction, Us Weekly reports, as the actor was recently pictured arriving at an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles on October 4. Dressed in a sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, “Ben looked so happy” as he entered the facility, an onlooker told the magazine. “He was in such a good mood and looked refreshed.” This, of course, comes just seven months after Ben finished a stint in rehab for his addiction, so this just goes to show that he’s taking treatment very seriously. Good for him! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF BEN ARRIVING AT THE OUTPATIENT TREATMENT CENTER!

“Ben is taking the utmost care of himself and working on himself continuously and being the best father and best person he can be,” another source told Us Weekly several weeks earlier. “Since his last round of rehab, he has learned what works for him in terms of living a happy and healthy life. He took himself off a film to focus on himself, his health, his family and his happiness. He is proactively putting himself in the right situations to be happy, healthy and succeed. He’s trying to live a normal a normal life and is focused on putting his family first.”

This is what we love to hear! Not only does Ben seem to be doing well with his health, but he also has the support of his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. “He’s very happy with her,” the source told Us Weekly. Perhaps that’s also why Ben is seen smiling in these new pics!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised to hear Ben Affleck’s still seeking treatment 7 months after his stint in rehab? Tell us how you feel below.