Ashley Judd Alleges That Harvey Weinstein Tried To Make Her Watch Him Shower Naked

Brave actress Ashley Judd has come forward to allege that film mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her — including asking her to watch him shower naked. We’ve got more on her bombshell claims.

Super producer Harvey Weinstein, 65, has been one of the most powerful men in Hollywood for several decades now, and in a bombshell expose published by the New York Times on Oct. 5, he’s being accused of a pattern of sexual harassment and unwanted physical conduct towards young women. The most famous name to come forward in the article is Ashley Judd, 49, who claimed that as a young actress he lured her to his hotel under the pretense of a breakfast meeting about a role, and it turned into something so much darker.

She said that she arrived at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel and rather than meeting in the restaurant, Weinstein summoned her upstairs to his room. Shec laims he was wearing just a bathrobe and nothing else and asked her for a massage. He then allegedly wanted her to watch him shower naked! “How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” Judd recalled thinking at the time. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask,” Judd told the Times. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.” She ended up leaving without giving in, and subsequently never got a role in any of his films. See pics of Ashley, here.

The Kiss the Girls star is allegedly one of numerous victims of his unwanted advances according to the NYT, which reports that “Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, according to two company officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.” Judd said, “Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly.” The actress went into DEEP detail about what went on in that hotel room in a 2015 article by our sister site Variety, but declined at the time to go on record and name Weinstein her aggressor.

In a bizarre response to the NYT expose, Weinstein pulled the Mad Men excuse of saying that when he got in the business it apparently was okay to sexually harass women. “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.” He has since taken a leave of absence from The Weinstein Company.

The movie mogul gave his first interview about the bombshell article to the New York Post, and plans to sue the NYT for $50 million. “What I am saying is that I bear responsibility for my actions, but the reason I am suing is because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions.” He added, “The Times had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain.”

