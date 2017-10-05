Applebee’s Epic October Drink Deal: How You Can Score $1 Margaritas All Month Long

Margaritas all day, every day! Applebee’s will be selling $1 margaritas — yes, really — for the entire month of October. So, what’s the deal with this deal? Is this just during happy hour?

Applebee’s will be selling $1 margaritas, dubbed Dollaritas, all through October. There’s no catch with this deal, either. It’s part of the restaurant’s celebration of Neighborhood Appreciation Month. Just when you think this deal couldn’t get any better, you can get these Dollaritas from open to close at participating Applebee’s locations! The margs will be served on the rocks. Bless you, Applebee’s. This is truly the best gift.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

Yes, this really means you can get a margarita for one dollar, four quarters, 10 dimes, 20 nickels, or 100 pennies. You can pair the Dollarita with the restaurant’s amazing 2 for $20 deal or a slew of late-night appetizers. While celebrating this month of Dollaritas all day, every day, please drink responsibly.

Once people found out about this deal, they were understandably very excited. Who wouldn’t get excited about a ONE DOLLAR MARGARITA? Check out some of their funny tweets below.

I'm just trying to drink $1 margs all month at Applebee's — Newt Scamander (@IsaacInReverse) October 4, 2017

I want to go on a date then go chug as many margaritas possible at Applebee's — chard (@dhatboycharddd) October 5, 2017

Get familiar with me applebees because I WILL be a regular and I expect you to remember my name — alicia (@BabyyLicia) October 5, 2017

Applebee's has $1 margs and I have $1 in my account. Coincidence? I think not — alexis (@alexis_gamache) October 4, 2017

