Why Maintaining A Work-Life Balance Is Important & How You Can Achieve It

How’s your work-life balance going? HollywoodLife.com spoke to two different experts to get some insight on whether or not a work-life balance is important — and if you need to start working on yours.

Some people live by a work-life balance, while others think it’s just a myth. I’ve even heard the theory that work-life balance is something that “lazy millennials” have created which, as the actual dictionary definition of a millennial I must quickly shoot down. In light of the work-life balance discussion, I reached out to two of HollywoodLife.com‘s solid experts: Dr. Sheila Forman, clinical psychologist, and Maryanne Comaroto, a relationship expert, radio host and author, to shed light on whether or not having and maintaining a work-life balance is, in fact, important. And guess what? The general consensus is that it is — which is kind of a no brainer, right?

First and foremost, having a work-life balance is a vital part of your health. “Balance is essential for health in all ways,” Dr. Sheila Forman told HollywoodLife.com. “When we overtax ourselves through excess eating, excess drinking, excess working, excess anything we increase the stress we experience and that can lead to physical imbalances (such as increased cortisol levels, higher blood pressure, etc.) and psychological imbalances including anxiety and depression.” Dr. Sheila goes on to explain that as social beings, we need to be a part of a community or family for maximum psychological health. “We need a sense of belonging. When we are able to interact with our social support (family, friends, church, etc.) in a fulfilling and satisfying way we can experience better overall well-being. A lopsided life (where works outweighs the rest) can lead to chronic stress, depression, anxiety and loneliness.” Yeah, none of that sounds like fun — so balance is definitely important!

Maryanne Comaroto tells HollywoodLife.com that while balance can be important, it does not come without sacrifice. “You have to prioritize, learn to say no, have a plan, cultivate discipline and tolerate your hungers for instant gratification,” she explained. This ties us into the next important piece of maintaining a work-life balance: you need to protect your personal relationships. Maryanne believes it’s important to negotiate “work zones” and “no work zones” in your home and/or personal space. “These physical boundaries will help,” Maryanne explains, and we couldn’t agree more.

Now, who is the one that should be ensuring your work-life balance is at a healthy level: you or your supervisors? Dr. Sheila says that although it’s primarily up to the individual, their “workplace culture” can play a huge part in allowing it to actually happen. “Workplace culture plays an important role in whether an individual employee can reach a healthy balance between the demands of their work and the importance of having a satisfying personal life. Some workplaces offer such a culture and others do not,” Dr. Sheila added while speaking to HollywoodLife.com. And no, having a healthy work-life balance will NOT mean you can’t be successful at what you do! Dr. Sheila says that “some careers make it easier than others” to maintain the balance and remain successful, but keeping communication open with your family and personal relationships at all times is vital no matter what your field of work is.

So now that you have all of this information laid out for you, how do you create a work-life balance that works for you? Dr. Sheila makes it very simple: “Define for yourself what that means and use creativity and cooperation to make it happen.” Got it!

Maryanne also suggested following her seven essential truths: 1.) The Human Body Holds Infinite Wisdom — Practice: Listen to your body. 2.) Energy Doesn’t Lie — Practice: Move your body. 3.) A Clear Body Channel Holds the Highest Truth — Practice: Put good things in your body. 4.) The Mind Is A Wonderful Servant But A Terrible Master — Practice: Put only good thoughts in your mind. 5.) You Are The Sum Total Of The 5 Closest People That You Associate With — Practice: Surround yourself with supportive people. 6.) Your Life Purpose Is Your North Star On Your Journey — Practice: Keep your eye on the ball. 7.) You Have Unlimited Access to a Power Greater Than Yourself — Practice: Pray for guidance.

