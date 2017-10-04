‘Sex And The City’ Star Slams Kim Cattrall For Calling Cast ‘Toxic’ In Scorching New Tweet

Ouch! Kim Cattrall was just annihilated by her ‘Sex and the City’ co-star, Willie Garson, after she labeled the cast as ‘toxic.’ Find out what he said about the actress, here!

After news spread about Kim Cattrall, 61, possibly being the reason why there wouldn’t be a Sex and the City 3 and calling her co-stars “toxic,” not everyone was pleased. Willie Garson, 53, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) best friend Stanford Blatch in the series, took to Twitter on Oct. 4 to call out the actress. “Dear fans, because I’m ‘toxic,’ I’m going to negotiate a contract for six months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.” Dang! His brave tweet caught the eye of many on social media and shed light on the fact that Kim may have been lying when she said she never wanted to make a third movie. See some of the best moments from Sex and the City here!

Kim, who played Samantha Jones on SATC, was the first to take to her own Twitter on Sept. 29, after it was reported she made outrageous demands for the new film. “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016, ” her tweet read. A third film and/or reboot of the series has been an ongoing hope for many SATC fans and although there’s been no confirmation as to why the HBO series is not getting the green light yet, we can’t help but think that something’s not adding up. It was just last Nov. that Kim praised the possibility of the reboot, so what’s changed since then?

We’re not sure we’ll ever know the answer to that question, but in the meantime, we can continue to hope that somehow someway, SATC fans can rejoice soon and catch their favorite cast on either the small or big screen once again. Until then, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any further comments from the cast on social media and beyond!

Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Willie’s jab at Kim’s comment? Tell us here!