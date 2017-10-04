Julianne Hough Admits She Misses ‘DWTS’ — But Will She Ever Return?

Even though Julianne Hough isn’t a ‘DWTS’ judge this season, she still really misses the show! Amidst her busy schedule, she’s even watching season 25. But does she miss it enough to come back for season 26?

“I do miss the show,” Julianne Hough, 29, told Entertainment Tonight. “But what’s really fun is, I’m a fan, just like everybody who watches. I watch the show now that I’m home and, you know, I have favorites and everything. Which is great because I could never really have favorites. I had to really kind of separate that [as a judge].”

Before leaving the Dancing With the Stars judges’ panel, Julianne had been the show’s fourth judge for every season since season 19, with the only exception being season 22. Julianne had been a pro before becoming a judge, so she brought a very interesting viewpoint to the judges’ panel. Season 25 is in full swing, and we definitely miss Julianne! Julianne also admitted she’s loving Derek Fisher, 43, Lindsey Stirling, 31, Sasha Pieterse, 21, and her Grease: Live co-star Jordan Fisher, 23, this season!

So what’s Julianne up to now that she’s not a DWTS judge? Well, she did get married in July 2017 to hockey star Brooks Laich, 34. She also told ET that she wanted to “take some time and focus on my acting.” She’s ready for a “different chapter” in her life. Julianne is a triple threat — she can sing, dance, and act. She’s showed off her acting skills in movies such as Safe Haven and Rock of Ages. She’s currently training to play fitness pioneer Betty Weider in the movie Bigger, which is set to be released in 2018. We can’t wait to see what else Julianne has in store for us!

