Tim Murphy: 5 Things To Know About ‘Pro-Life’ Rep. Accused Of Urging Mistress To Get An Abortion

Republican Rep. Tim Murphy is being called a big hypocrite after espousing deep pro-life values while allegedly urging his mistress to get an abortion. We’ve got five things to know about the controversial politician.

What a phony! Ultra right-wing and pro-life Pennsylvania Congressman Tim Murphy, 65, has been busted for allegedly urging his mistress to get an abortion when they had a pregnancy scare. The U.S. rep has admitted to having an extramarital affair with Pittsburgh forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards, and now she’s outed him for asking her to abort what they believed could their unborn child. The news broke just hours before he voted on strict anti-abortion legislation. Here are five things to know about this great big hypocrite.

1. Murphy has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 14 years.

He was first elected to congress in 2003, serving PA’s 20th district and is serving his eighth term in Washington D.C.

2. Murphy has been married to wife Nanette Missig for decades, yet has admitted to having an affair with Edwards.

He was linked to the 32-year-old in her divorce documents from her then-husband Dr. Jesse Sally. After the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette got the paperwork unsealed, Murphy came forward in a preventative move to admit that he and Edwards had an affair. “Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me,” he revealed on Sept. 6, 2017.

3. Murphy and Edwards had a pregnancy scare, and she alleges that he asked her to get an abortion.

In a Jan. 25 text obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, she allegedly wrote to him about his Facebook page having all sorts of anti-abortion messages on it and claimed, “And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options.” In a text from his phone number he responded, “I get what you say about my March for Life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced.” Busted! See pics from the Washington Women’s March, here.

4. Murphy is staunchly pro-life.

He has long campaigned on an anti-abortion stance co-sponsored with 181 other legislators of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. It passed the House on a 237 to 189 roll call vote hours after news of his urging his mistress to get an abortion broke on Oct. 3. The act would ban abortion after 20 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or where the pregnancy poses a threat to the life or physical health of the mother.

5. Murphy has a PhD in psychology and has championed mental health issues in congress.

He sponsored the Helping Families In Mental Health Crisis Act in the 114th congress, a landmark reform bill that would increase the availability of hospital psychiatric beds and give young people better access to mental health care among the provisions. It was folded into the 21st Century Cures Act and signed into law by President Barack Obama in Dec. 2016.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Murphy is a great big phony for voting pro-life all of these years while allegedly urging his mistress to get an abortion?