Brandon Flynn: 5 Things To Know About The ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Spotted Kissing Sam Smith

If you watched ’13 Reasons Why,’ you know all about Brandon Flynn’s character — but who is he? Here’s everything you need to know!

Brandon Flynn, 23, was spotted holding hands and kissing singer Sam Smith this week, and many were so excited — the new pair looked absolutely adorable and so happy together. So, here’s everything you need to know about Brandon, just in case you didn’t already.

He just came out in September. In an emotional Instagram post, Brandon shared a photo of an Equality flag, after seeing the “vote no” message in the sky in Sydney. “Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won’t be able to show your hate for Us. F–k that,” he wrote. “We’ve been scared sh-tless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We’ve fought, we’ve come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you’re scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right.”

13 Reasons Why was his first big role. While he starred as Mike the Intern in Brain Dead and had a role in the short, Home Movies, his role of Justin skyrocketed his career.

He’s very into theater. Brandon’s first role was playing Mr. Smee in Peter Pan at age 10. He went on to star in the Off-Broadway production of Kid Vitory, and in eleven other plays including The Crucible.

He’s BFFs with his 13 Reasons Why cast. You can tell by scrolling through his Instagram; Brandon is especially close co-star Miles Heizer.

He has tattoos with some of the cast. He actually posted on Instagram a photo of his semicolon tattoo, he got “as a pledge of hope for people who deal with suicidal thoughts, depression, addiction, and self injury.” Selena Gomez, Tommy Dorfman, and Alisha Boe also got the tattoo.